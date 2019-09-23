Rev. Al Sharpton Questions Trump’s Christianity, Says ‘I Still Can’t Understand’ Why Christians Support Him

MSNBC “PoliticsNation” host Rev. Al Sharpton questioned President Donald Trump’s Christianity and said he “still can’t understand” why “avowed Christians” and evangelicals support the president.

The controversial Reverend was delivering a memo to President Trump on his MSNBC show, addressing the president’s solution to the homelessness crisis in California.

Sharpton questioned Trump’s Christianity for saying homelessness was bad for business, claiming he “subverted the humanitarian called Jesus’ message to nurse a political grudge against California.”

Sharpton then went on to claim he does not “understand” how “avowed Christians” and “evangelicals” support President Trump.

“Absent a certain baseline racism, I still can’t understand why avowed Christians, let alone evangelicals, are still enthralled to you, Mr. President — especially as your administration is now toying with using law enforcement to round up homeless people,” Sharpton stated.

Sharpton has been trading barbs with the president for years now.

According to President Trump, he has known Rev. Sharpton for 25 years and he is a “con man” and “troublemaker”.

“Al is a con man, a troublemaker, always looking for a score. Just doing his thing,” Trump tweeted in July. “Must have intimidated Comcast/NBC. Hates Whites & Cops!”