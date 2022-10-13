Researchers Say Playing Video Games Can Trigger Heart Attacks In Some Children

Researchers are now warning that playing video games can trigger heart attacks in young people with undiagnosed cardiac issues.

Thats right, according to new research young people with undiagnosed heart problems are at risk if they become too excited while playing.

A study published in Heart Rythm claims that “electronic gaming has recently been reported as a precipitant of life-threatening cardiac arrhythmia in susceptible individuals”

The study’s lead investigator Claire M. Lawley says: “Video games may represent a serious risk to some children with arrhythmic conditions; they might be lethal in patients with predisposing, but often previously unrecognized arrhythmic conditions”

The release of the study happens to coincide with an increase of unexplicable deaths among otherwise healthy young people and children….often referred to as ‘baffling’.

In the past year there has been a huge spike in the number of unexplained deaths referred to as Sudden Arrhythmic Death Syndrome or ‘SADS’

The sudden and unexpected deaths often in young people, are caused by cardiac arrest, for which there is no apparent explanation.

The Telegraph reports: Some children are born with an irregular heartbeat known as cardiac arrhythmia and may never know unless detected by a scan.

About two million people in the UK live with such a condition, and they can lead relatively normal lives. However, a flare-up can occur at any point and lead to severe consequences, such as loss of consciousness, cardiac arrest and potentially death.

These undiagnosed heart issues have previously been linked to sudden deaths of people playing sports, but now a link has also been seen for computer games.

Scientists said that the excitement, adrenaline and emotional investment can trigger the condition.

Research from the Heart Centre for Children in Sydney, Australia, looked at data from different studies and found the link.

The analysis identified 22 cases where video games triggered a loss of consciousness in children, with multi-player war games the most common game played at the time of the incident.

The researchers believed that the dormant underlying heart condition is triggered by the rush of adrenaline children get from the high-octane games they play.

At times of maximum emotional investment, such as after a win or loss, vulnerable children are particularly at risk of cardiac episodes, the researchers said.