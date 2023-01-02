Researchers In Japan Investigate Link Between Covid Jabs & Deaths, Severe Adverse Reactions

Japanese researchers are investigating whether the experimental Covid-19 vaccines could be causing deaths and severe adverse reactions.

In a report from the Hiroshima University School of Medicine, Prof. Masataka Nagao highlighted how the bodies of the vaccinated that he performed autopsies on, were abnormally warm.

BYPASS THE CENSORS Sign up to get unfiltered news delivered straight to your inbox. Email *

Name This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged. Δ

According to Nagao: “The first concern was that the body temperatures of the corpses were very high……The body temperatures were unusually high, such as 33 or 34 degrees celsius (91-93ºF).”

1. The DAM is breaking in Japan, two more professors speaking out against the vaccine

Prof. Masanaka Nagao from Hiroshima University School of Medicine

“We believe the vax is related to immune abnormalities”

pic.twitter.com/kirr2Ntzs1 — aussie17 (@_aussie17) December 25, 2022

InfoWars reports: In other bodies, Nagao says “temperatures were very high at the time of death. Their body temperatures were above the normal temperature, more like over 40 degrees celsius (104ºF).”

Graphing the data, Nagao’s research team found there were significant changes to the genetic makeup of vaccinated autopsied patients’ immune systems.

The research has led Nagao to conclude the vaccine causes immune system abnormalities that prompt inflammation throughout the body, which is likely the cause of the high body temperatures at the time of autopsy.

“Based on the data and the circumstances alone, it is not possible to conclude that the vaccine was the cause of the deaths,” Prof. Nagao said, adding, “However, it is impossible to say that the vaccine was not the cause. We can only say that it is doubtful, but we believe that vaccination was sufficiently related to the immune abnormalities.”

In another report, dermatology expert Prof. Shigetoshi Sano of the Kochi University School of Medicine discussed discovering spike proteins at the site of skin lesions and other skin problems on patients who were vaccinated.

“The spike protein derived from the vaccine was found in the skin,” Sano explained, highlighting a slide showing a bright green region on a lesion made visible by a special dye.

2. and Prof Shigetoshi Sano from Kochi University School Of Medicine demonstrating mechanism of action of adverse reaction caused by vaccinationpic.twitter.com/fwkn9dSacS — aussie17 (@_aussie17) December 25, 2022

“Spike proteins are locally suppressing the immune system,” Sano told reporters. “As a result, the spike proteins facilitate in reactivation of the herpesvirus.”

The process of the spike proteins degrading in the immune system prompts inflammation throughout the body that also leads to blood clots, Sano concluded.

“The function of the spike proteins to produce adverse reactions is formation of blood clots,” Sano explained. “And even worse, spike proteins can also locally induce inflammation.”

Agreeing that a suppressed immune system makes someone more vulnerable to infection, Sano went on to say, “I don’t know if I should say this, but it has been found that vaccinated people are more likely to get coronavirus than unvaccinated people.”

“Sometimes, things that are not good are introduced into the human body. Vaccination may cause our overall immune system to fail to fight against such bad things,” he warned.

The doctors’ investigations come as Kyoto Univerisity Prof. Emeritus Dr. Masanori Fukushima slammed Japan’s Ministry of Health for refusing to halt its Covid vaccination program, citing data showing a number of adverse reactions and deaths stemming from the jab.