Republicans Set to Remove Racist Ilhan Omar From House Committees

House Republicans are moving to remove radical Rep. Ilhan Omar from her committee assignments due to her anti-semitic views.
The move is in response to an announcement from Democrats this week that they are pushing to remove freshman Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene from her committee assignments.
“The House is set to consider a measure this week that calls for Taylor Greene, a controversial first-term lawmaker known for his support of the QAnon conspiracy theory, from her assignment on the Education and Labor Committee,” Fox News reported.
“A proposed GOP-backed amendment to that measure calls for Omar, frequently identified as a member of the ‘Squad’ of progressive Democrats, to be removed from her committee assignments.”
Fox News reporter Chad Pergram said that those sponsoring the proposal includes:
- Rep. Brian Babin (R-TX)
- Rep. Jeff Duncan (R-SC)
- Rep. Jody Hice (R-GA)
- Rep. Andy Biggs (R-AZ)
- Rep. Ronny Jackson (R-TX)
Pergram revealed on Twitter that he has obtained a copy of the retaliatory GOP bill.
Jpost.com reports:
In the amendment, Republicans argue that she has made antisemitic comments that are grounds for dismissal, the report added.
Congressional Democrats on Monday said they would seek to strip conspiracy theory-backing Greene of committee assignments over incendiary comments including denying school shootings took place and expressing support for violence. Greene gained a great deal of media attention when it was revealed she posted on social media three years ago that “Rothschild Inc” is connected to a massive forest fire which started when secret laser beams were fired from space.
