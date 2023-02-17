Republicans Introduce Bill To Ban Porn in Schools

Republicans have introduced legislation that will completely ban all pornographic materials in schools, as it has become clear that Democrats have been slowly planting porn in kids’ libraries all over the U.S.
Reps. Marjorie Taylor Greene, Cory Mills, and George Santos are co-sponsoring H.R. 863, an amendment to title 18 of the United States Code that would “prohibit a publishing house from knowingly furnishing sexually explicit material to a school or an educational agency.”
The bill will also “prohibit Federal funds from being provided to a school that obtains or an educational agency that distributes sexually explicit material, and for other purposes.”
Infowars.com reports: Rep. Mills issued a statement noting “The battlefield for the future of our society is being fought within the classrooms of American schools. This bill targets the Left’s efforts to sexualize children in schools across the U.S.”
“From school board meetings to new representation in local, state, and federal levels, Americans are waking up to the grim reality of woke indoctrination guised as a normal education. No more,” Mill adds.
Many of the books in question have been categorised as LGBTQ+, prompting some to express surprise that Rep. Santos, who is gay, is co-sponsoring the bill. Yet Santos has previously expressed opposition to exposing sexual and gender identity material to children in schools.
The introduction of the legislation comes on the heels of Florida Governor Ron DeSantis’ administration removing the pornographic books from school libraries there, flagging material that contains drawings of children engaged in sex acts.
Almost everyday this material is spotted in more school libraries:
