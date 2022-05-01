Republicans Demand Biden Scraps Disinfo Board ‘Monstrosity’ Immediately

Following news that The Department of Homeland Security’s new ‘disinformation governance’ board will be headed by a woman who has a history of spreading dinformation herself, Republicans are calling for the body they have labeled a ‘monstrosity’ to be scrapped.

The newly appointed disinfo czar Nina Jankowicz, says free speech makes her ‘shudder’ and falsely labeled the Hunter Biden laptop story as disinformation

Summit News reports: Heading the opposition to what has been compared to the Ministry of Truth in Orwell’s 1984, Senator Josh Hawley wrote to DHS Secretary Mayorkas noting “I confess, I at first thought this announcement was satire.”

“Surely no American Administration would ever use the power of Government to sit in judgement on the First Amendment speech of its own citizens,” Hawley continued.

“Sadly,” he added, “I was mistaken. Rather than protecting our border or the American homeland, you have chosen to make policing Americans’ speech your priority. This new board is almost certainly unconstitutional and should be dissolved immediately.”

“It can only be assumed that the sole purpose of this new Disinformation Governance Board will be to marshal the power of the federal government to censor conservative and dissenting speech,” the Senator concluded, urging “This is dangerous and un-American.”

The Administration that activated the FBI against parents at school board meetings now has created a government Disinformation Board to monitor all Americans’ speech. It’s a disgrace. Joe Biden & Secretary Mayorkas: dissolve this monstrosity immediately pic.twitter.com/hSnMpREizI — Josh Hawley (@HawleyMO) April 28, 2022

House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy also responded to the development, describing it as “Orwellian.”

“Leave it to Democrats to think free speech is the problem and more government is the solution,” McCarthy told The Daily Wire.

“The notion that the same party that spent four years promoting the Russia collusion hoax, suppressed the Hunter Biden laptop story, and equated parents to domestic terrorists believes it has the credibility to tell Americans what is true is laughable,” he added.

Referring to Nina Jankowicz, the Congressman added that “it is telling that the person who would run Biden’s Orwellian Disinformation Governance Board is a political activist who has a long history of falling for and spreading disinformation.”

“It is easy to imagine this person abusing the term ‘disinformation’ to suppress facts and spin away inconvenient truths about the administration’s many failures, including their failures to secure the border,” McCarthy further urged, adding “The idea that the federal government should control speech sounds uncomfortably close to the Thought Police. Biden must immediately abandon his plan to create a modern-day Ministry of Truth.”

Representative Jim Jordan also hit out at the move, telling Mayorkas “You put out a bulletin two months ago, a big fancy bulletin here, red, white and blue. You said that misleading narratives, mis-, dis-, and mal-information, MDM, as you call it, misleading narratives undermine the trust in government. I was just wondering, when the head of the CDC, Miss Walensky, said that the vaccinated can’t get the virus, did that undermine trust in government?”

Jordan continued, “When the highest paid official in our government, the smartest man on the planet, Dr. Fauci, when he said the virus didn’t come from a lab, did that undermine trust in government? And will that be something that this governing board will look at?”

“How about when 51 former intel officials told us that the Hunter Biden story was–had all the earmarks of Russian misinformation? Will that be something that this governance board that you just formed, will you be looking into that?” Jordan also asked:

Soon to be Twitter owner Elon Musk also responded to the creation of the disinformation unit, labelling the move “discomforting.”