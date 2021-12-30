Republicans Demand Biden Gets Rid Of ‘Useless’ Vaccine Mandates

Republican governors in South Dakota, Arizona, Florida and Texas along with a host of other GOP figures are calling on President Biden to scrap his vaccine mandates and other sweeping nationwide Covid rules.

They made their demands after the president told the leaders of 25 states that there was ‘no federal solution’ to the covid crisis during a video call

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis said he wants Biden to scrap his ‘useless’ vaccine mandates and Texas Gov. Greg Abbott also called for Biden to ‘immediately end’ his vaccine rules.

Supporters of the president have however rushed to his defense, alleging the Republicans took his remarks from the video meeting out of context. They say that the now-viral clip of Biden was ‘a total lie’ and edited to suggest he is ‘quitting on dealing with covid and just throwing it to the states’

DeSantis’ spokesperson told DailyMail.com that the president is ‘abdicating responsibility and shifting blame’ to the states.

‘More Americans have died of COVID-19 under Biden than under Trump. Now that Biden has admitted to the nation that he has no plan to “shut down the virus,” and that there is “no federal solution,” we expect him to withdraw the unconstitutional and useless federal vaccine mandates,’ DeSantis’ office said.

Biden notably promised to ‘shut down the virus’ on the 2020 presidential campaign trail. Now just over a year later, the new Omicron variant is fueling another wave of new infections, Biden’s vaccine order is facing legal roadblocks, and his administration’s delayed response in rolling out COVID-19 tests is under fire.

DeSantis’ office also recalled Biden’s message to Republican governors in August who were blocking mask and vaccine mandates: ‘Please help. But if you aren’t going to help, at least get out of the way.’

‘Governor DeSantis defied this petty tyranny and continued to “stand in the way” of unconstitutional federal overreach. The governor stands for parental rights, individual liberties, and medical freedom, including the freedom to access treatments for COVID-19 that are proven effective,’ the governor’s spokesperson told DailyMail.com.

The governor accused the Biden administration of restricting Florida’s supply of monoclonal antibodies as a form of COVID-19 treatment, claiming it ‘had months to prepare for the predictable winter surge and neglected to do so.’

‘Now, Biden admits “there’s no federal solution” because he is abdicating responsibility and shifting blame — politics as usual,’ DeSantis’ office said.

South Dakota Governor Kristi Noem also joined DeSantis in demanding Biden roll back his vaccine mandates on Tuesday morning.

‘After a year, we finally agree [Biden]. The federal government isn’t the solution,’ Noem wrote on Twitter.

That’s why from the start, SD took a different approach by trusting our citizens to be responsible and make the right decisions for themselves & their families. Now rescind all the federal mandates.’

Ducey accused the president of wanting it ‘both ways.’

‘President Biden said today “there is no federal solution” to resolve the pandemic. So why is he trying to force vaccine mandates in all 50 states?’ Ducey wrote on Twitter Monday.

‘The president wants it both ways. He’s demanding governors resolve the pandemic because his administration can’t, yet he continues to push vaccine mandates on businesses with no thought to the consequences.’