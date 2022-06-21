Republicans Create Law to Defund ‘Climate Tyrant’ John Kerry

Republicans have introduced a new bill to defund ‘climate tyrant’ John Kerry and other climate tyrants inside the White House.

The group, led by Rep. Chip Roy of Texas, introduced the No Taxpayer Funding for CZARS Act that would ban federal funding for any activity of the special presidential envoy for climate, including salary and both administrative and travel expenses.

“Hard-working Americans are struggling every day to afford gas and electricity because of the disastrous energy policies peddled by hysterical fools like John Kerry,” Rep. Roy said in a statement.

“The Biden administration’s jet-setting climate czar is actively destroying reliable American energy by saddling us with outrageous commitments at hypocritical climate conferences, pressuring banks not to lend to fossil fuel producers, and fighting to end oil and gas production,” he said.

“Enough. If we’re going to fight for energy freedom in this country, we have to defund climate tyrants like John Kerry. My bill would do just that,” he added.

Others joining in the legislation are:

Reps Marjorie Taylor Greene of Georgia, Thomas Massie of Kentucky, Lauren Boebert of Colorado, Scott Perry of Pennsylvania, Mary Miller of Illinois, Louie Gohmert of Texas, Andy Biggs of Arizona, and Greg Steube of Florida.

Tennesseestar.com reports: While taking aim at the Biden administration‘s climate policies, House Republicans have offered their own climate-change agenda that stresses an all-of-the-above approach to energy to help lower gas prices now while reducing carbon emissions through nuclear power, conservation, and technology innovation.