Republican States Texas and Florida Confirm ‘No More Damn Lockdowns’

Two of America’s largest Republican states, Texas and Florida, have declared there will be no more unconstitutional lockdowns.

The news comes as Democratic-run states issue more draconian lockdown measures across America.

According to NBC News, Texas Governor Greg Abbott said he intends to focus on ‘working to heal those who have Covid’ by helping them to return to normal routines.

The following statement was released by Abbott’s spokesperson, Renae Eze:

As some communities experience a rise in hospitalizations, the state of Texas is working closely with local officials to quickly provide the resources needed to address these spikes and keep Texans safe. The state’s coordination efforts go hand-in-hand with enforcing the existing protocols, a strategy that proved effective in slowing the spread over the summer and containing COVID-19 while allowing businesses to safely operate. The protocols work, but only if they are enforced. The reality is, COVID-19 still exists in Texas and across the globe, and Texans should continue to take this virus seriously and do their part by social distancing, washing their hands, and wearing a mask. These best practices, coupled with the governor’s metrics to monitor COVID-19 hospitalizations and local enforcement of protocols, are key to mitigating this virus and keeping our communities and our people safe.

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis also declared that he would no longer allow lockdowns to occur.

“Today we are back down to 4,500 [cases] and a 7.3% positivity rate,” a spokesperson for Gov. DeSantis told CBS12 News.

“We believe yesterday’s high number was due to a large submission file and skewed the numbers for that day.”

“The Governor will not lock down and hurt families who can’t afford to shelter in place for 6 weeks.“

“Especially not for a virus that has a 99.8% survival rate.”

“One area of concern is Assisted Living Facilities.“

“Since those over 70 faces the greatest threat from [COVID], the governor is monitoring those numbers daily and is prepared to move therapeutic and prophylactic assets to those facilities as needed.”