Republican Lawmakers Demand That Joe Biden Take A Cognitive Test

Thirty-eight Republican lawmakers are demanding that Joe Biden takes a cognitive test saying he is not fit to lead the country.

The lawmakers want the president to undergo a transparent cognitive test saying that his mental decline is becoming more obvious and fearing that he may have Alzheimer’s disease.

Breitbart reports: Biden took a physical examination in November, but he “either did not have a cognitive test or those results were withheld from the public,” the letter stated:

Biden IS NOT cognitively fit to be President. He's destroying our country at every level. BAD things will happen if he stays in power for another 3 years. Something needs to be done FAST. There's too much on the line. pic.twitter.com/FJ5pEgzfaf — Ronny Jackson (@RonnyJacksonTX) February 10, 2022

“This is not just a recent trend, as your mental decline and forgetfulness have become more apparent over the past two years,” the letter continued, pinpointing instances of Biden’s “signs of mental decline”:

The Alzheimer’s Association lists “changes in mood and personality,” including being more “easily upset” as one of ten signs of mental decline. You displayed this type of mood change during a cabinet meeting on January 24, 2022, when you apparently did not know your microphone was on after finishing your opening remarks, and you called a White House reporter a “stupid son of a b****” in response to a question asked on inflation.

The letter, signed by Republican notables, such as former President Donald Trump’s White House physician, Rep. Ronny Jackson (R-TX), conference chair Elise Stefanik (R-NY), and chairman of the Republican Study Committee Jim Banks (R-IN), also cited polling of American’s “lost faith in your ability to effectively and competently handle your duties as President of the United States”:

48% of voters disagree with the statement that you are mentally fit, with only 46% agreeing and representing a 19-point change from October 2020.

Independents, by a margin of 23 points, do not believe you are mentally fit.

50% of voters disagree with the statement that you are “in good health,” which represents a 29- point shift since October 2020.

The lawmakers then pointed to Biden’s history of cognitive decline during recent press conferences and 2020 campaign events: