Republican Governors Vow Not To Mandate Covid Vaccines For Children

Several Republican governors have responded to the CDC’s latest attempt to force the covid vaccines on children by vowing not to institute mandates in their states.
On Thursday, the CDC’s Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices (ACIP) voted 15-0 to approve adding Pfizer and Moderna covid jabs to the list of recommended childhood vaccines for children six months and older.
Florida Governor Ron DeSantis was one of the first to respond as he promised not to institute any covid vaccine mandates.
“As long as I am Governor, in Florida there will not be a COVID-19 vaccine mandate for children in our schools,” DeSantis said.
Summit News reports: Tennessee Governor Bill Lee said he will ignore the CDC in favour of “personal freedom”:
Oklahoma Governor Kevin Stitt followed suit:
Alabama Governor Kay Ivey vowed to never mandate COVID shots:
As we highlighted yesterday, Senator Rand Paul called the CDC’s decision “appalling,” urging that there is no scientific evidence that the vaccines have any advantages for children at all.
Paul highlighted how Moderna’s CEO admitted that booster shots are not necessary for younger people, and described the CDC’s Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices as ‘Fauci enthusiasts’:
