Republican Governors Vow Not To Mandate Covid Vaccines For Children

Several Republican governors have responded to the CDC’s latest attempt to force the covid vaccines on children by vowing not to institute mandates in their states.

On Thursday, the CDC’s Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices (ACIP) voted 15-0 to approve adding Pfizer and Moderna covid jabs to the list of recommended childhood vaccines for children six months and older.

BYPASS THE CENSORS Sign up to get unfiltered news delivered straight to your inbox. Email *

Name This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged. Δ

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis was one of the first to respond as he promised not to institute any covid vaccine mandates.

“As long as I am Governor, in Florida there will not be a COVID-19 vaccine mandate for children in our schools,” DeSantis said.

As long as I am Governor, in Florida there will not be a COVID-19 vaccine mandate for children in our schools. pic.twitter.com/oDXAj3c4Oy — Ron DeSantis (@GovRonDeSantis) October 20, 2022

Summit News reports: Tennessee Governor Bill Lee said he will ignore the CDC in favour of “personal freedom”:

I’ve always said mandates are the wrong approach, & TN has led in pushing back on federal covid vaccine requirements.



Thanks to our work with the General Assembly, TN families won’t be impacted by today’s CDC vote. We'll continue to stand for TN children & for personal freedom. — Gov. Bill Lee (@GovBillLee) October 20, 2022

Oklahoma Governor Kevin Stitt followed suit:

Regardless of what the CDC says, as long as I am governor, we will never force kids to get a COVID vaccine to go to school. — Governor Kevin Stitt (@GovStitt) October 20, 2022

Alabama Governor Kay Ivey vowed to never mandate COVID shots:

Here in Alabama, the parents make decisions when it comes to their children’s health care. We do NOT mandate the covid shot for kids – nor will we ever. #alpolitics — Governor Kay Ivey (@GovernorKayIvey) October 20, 2022

As we highlighted yesterday, Senator Rand Paul called the CDC’s decision “appalling,” urging that there is no scientific evidence that the vaccines have any advantages for children at all.

This is the same committee that approved booster vaccines for children despite no evidence that COVID boosters reduce transmission, hospitalization, or death among children. Appalling! https://t.co/KWVEM6wI7f — Rand Paul (@RandPaul) October 19, 2022

Paul highlighted how Moderna’s CEO admitted that booster shots are not necessary for younger people, and described the CDC’s Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices as ‘Fauci enthusiasts’: