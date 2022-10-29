Reporter Caught on Hot Mic Confirming Media Not Telling Truth About Pelosi Attack

A mainstream reporter has been caught on a hot mic speaking to his boss and suggesting the media is “not allowed” to tell the truth about the man who allegedly attacked Nancy Pelosi’s husband Paul in their San Francisco home.

Forty-two-year-old David DePape was arrested on suspicion of attempted murder, elder abuse and burglary, and remained in hospital late Friday, police said. According to media, Paul Pelosi underwent surgery to repair a “skull fracture” and “serious injuries to his right arm and hands”, according to Nancy Pelosi’s office.

According to the mainstream narrative, husband of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi was attacked and beaten with a hammer by an assailant who broke into the couple’s San Francisco home on Friday, shouting, “Where is Nancy, where is Nancy?”

However, it appears we are not getting the real story, according to a conversation a mainstream media reporter had with his boss.

Reporter on hot mic after San Francisco Police Press Conference regarding Paul Pelosi



On the phone with boss:



"Hey so is this the dude that is a former nudist dude?"



"Yea okay, is it okay to say any of that stuff?"



"Nope?" pic.twitter.com/ahhHcoxdai — Austin Frisch  (@FrischReport) October 28, 2022

It would be very interesting to find out more about this “stuff” they media are not reporting.

1-Cops werent called for break in but there to check

2-PP and the guy were fighting for the hammer

3-Assault didn't happen until cops got there

4-Guy found with his underwear

5-And now this reporter asking if it's okay to report something….



Hmmm…. — Mike Benter (@mvbenter) October 28, 2022

There is also the minor detail that the broken glass from where DePape supposedly forced his way into the house was found on the outside of the window. You would expect glass broken from the outside to go inside, wouldn’t you?

6-You’d expect glass broken from the outside to go inside… 🧐 pic.twitter.com/24vTPwGimw — Tony Beninate (@tbhockey) October 29, 2022

Could it be that the man who somehow gained entry to the securely guarded Pelosi mansion at 2am and was found in his underwear was… *gasp*… a friend of Paul Pelosi?

Police dispatch to Paul Pelosi home:



"RP (reporting person) stated there's a male in the home and that he's going to wait for his wife. RP stated that he doesn't know who the male is but he advised that his name is David and that he is a friend.”

pic.twitter.com/O0HeS0s0I5 — Greg Price (@greg_price11) October 28, 2022

It is also worth considering the timing of the “attack.” Just days before the midterms. Puh-leeze.