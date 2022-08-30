Reporter Asks WH Why Unjabbed Migrants Are Allowed Into US But World-Class Tennis Player Isn’t

According to the Whte House, unvaccinated migrants allowed into US and an unvaccinated tennis player who isn’t, are ‘two different things’
Thousands of unvaccinated migrants have been let into the country under the Biden administration, but tennis superstar Novak Djokovic has been denied entry to play in this years U.S. Open
Fox News reporter Peter Doocy asked White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre to explain why
“How come migrants are allowed to come into this country unvaccinated, but world-class tennis players are not?” He asked
Summit News reports: Of course Jean-Pierre had no answer as usual, stating that “The U.S. government cannot discuss the details of individual visa cases.”
She added that “Due to privacy reasons, the U.S. also does not comment on medical information of individual travelers as it relates to this tennis player.”
She then claimed that only the CDC can answer the question and “This is something that they decide.”
Jean-Pierre also stated that migrants coming into the U.S. and visitors to the country are “two different things”.
Doocy followed up, asking “Somebody unvaccinated comes over on a plane, you say that’s not okay. Somebody walks into Texas or Arizona unvaccinated, they’re allowed to stay?”
“That’s not how it works. It’s not like someone walks over,” Jean-Pierre replied.
“That’s exactly what is happening!” Doocy shot back, urging that “Thousands of people are walking in a day. Some of them turn themselves over. Some of them are caught. Tens of thousands a week are not. That is what is happening.”
Watch:
Last month, organizers of the U.S. Open confirmed that Wimbledon champion Djokovic wouldn’t be allowed to compete at the tournament due to the Biden administration’s ban on unvaccinated foreign nationals entering the country.
The Serbian, who has won the tournament three times before, opted not to risk traveling and experiencing a repeat of his atrocious treatment by authorities in Australia, which ended up in him being deported.