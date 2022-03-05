Report: Ukraine War Is a ‘New World Order’ Plot to Remove US Dollar as World’s Reserve Currency

The Ukraine-Russia war is a carefully orchestrated plot by the ‘New World Order’ to remove the US dollar as the world’s reserve currency, according to reports.

This week, nearly every mainstream media publication ran headline such as “The weaponization of finance threatens the future of the dollar standard.”

These mainstream outlets are accurately warning the West’s economic sanctions against Russia will result in the nation becoming much closer to China, a country openly working to make its currency the new world reserve.

Infowars.com reports: The Hill explains, “Now, faced with the distinct possibility of the emergence of a China-Russia economic and strategic partnership, we may be entering a new phase that involves a geopolitical contest for global influence across multiple spheres. China has been open about its long-run desire to supplant the U.S. dollar-centric post-WWII global monetary order.”

China and Russia already partnered in 2020 on an initiative meant to reduce each nation’s reliance on the dollar, and recently, China has promoted moving to a digital Yuan.

Using the SWIFT bank system in sanctions against Russia is now further pushing the country towards replacing the dollar with China’s digital yuan payment system, according to Chinese researchers.

In 2019, journalist Ben Swann warned of the SWIFT system being weaponized during an appearance on RT.

Swann also suggested cryptocurrencies could eventually be the way nations like Russia and China get around the SWIFT payment processing system.

Former CFTC Chairman Chris Giancarlo said in an interview last week that extensive use of sanctions could push Russia and China into developing a Central Bank Digital Currency in the near future.

Giancarlo said this would “really move portions of the globe off the dollar-based, Western-banked dominated, account-based system we have today. CBDC is absolutely an effort by many non-aligned countries to move away from the sanction power that exists in our Western-bank dominated SWIFT-based messaging system.”

"Extensive use of sanctions … could be the last hurrah for sanctions because it could drive and accelerate work by China and Russia to develop CBDCs," former @CFTC chair @giancarloMKTS says



Watch the full discussion, presented by @Nexo:https://t.co/d75o8YWIyZ pic.twitter.com/y4G3Vc2eTv — CoinDesk (@CoinDesk) February 25, 2022

NY Federal Reserve staffer Zoltan Poszar also recently warned the response to Russia may lead to the end of the dollar’s reign as the reserve currency.

Poszar suggested Russia and China could partner on a gold-backed currency.

On Monday, a Russian government official reportedly told local news outlets the nation is seeking to establish a “one world” digital currency for global trade in response to the sanctions.

RUSSIAN MINISTER SAYS WE ARE WORKING ON DIGITAL "ONE WORLD ONE CURRENCY" FOR TRADE – LOCAL MEDIA — zerohedge (@zerohedge) February 28, 2022

U.S. Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell was asked earlier this week what would happen to the U.S. economy if Russia and China, possibly Pakistan, choose to no longer use the dollar.

Powell responded by hypothesizing that this would not pose an immediate threat, but said over time an alternative currency could gain traction and “diminish our status as a reserve currency.”

“It’s also possible to have more than one large reserve currency,” he added.

Last year, a division chief for the International Monetary Fund also suggested the world could shift to using two reserve currencies when asked about China’s central bank digital currency (CBDC).

Rather than the Chinese digital currency becoming the new world reserve, the IMF member said, “A world with more than one reserve currency is a more stable world.”

With the Covid-19 crisis now shown to have been the first step in the globalist “Great Reset” agenda championed by the World Economic Forum, the Davos Group and other elitist confabs, many people are wondering what the catalyst of the next phase might be.

While many have theorized major cyberattacks could push the world towards adopting a global currency, specifically a digital one, the Ukraine-Russia conflict could also be the excuse used to ditch the dollar as seen by recent actions.

The war itself could also lead to said cyberattacks.

World Economic Forum founder and author/engineer of “The Great Reset” Klaus Schwab brags his consortium “has built on our long history of public-private cooperation to accelerate necessary and timely conversations for responsible digital currency deployment. It has convened the world’s leading policy-makers, payment providers, banks, civil society organizations and start-ups to identify and address critical gaps in research and policy guidance.”

Meanwhile, Schwab previously boasted that Russian President Vladimir Putin, along with plenty of other world leaders, are former “Young Global Leaders” of the WEF.

Despite Schwab’s claim, there is no proof of Putin or Trudeau being in the “Young Global Leader” program.

However, it is likely that Schwab simply views all leaders who are in on his Great Reset agenda as members of his little club.

Journalist Justin Haskins joined Glenn Beck in January to discuss his theory that the WEF and others plan to roll out an international digital currency after a “coordinated de-linking from major currencies.”

“This is something people in the Great Reset movement ultimately want,” Haskins said. “They’re looking for a way to make this happen. They’re looking for a way to make this happen. They’re running different scenarios for how this could occur.”

A video clip going viral online this week shows kickboxer and podcaster Andrew Tate delivering a profane, yet accurate assessment of the Ukraine-Russia conflict.

Tate ranted, “Alex Jones said seven months ago said, ‘Russia’s going to invade Ukraine in February. WWIII to distract us.’ Now, are they trying to distract us from the Covid crimes of the last few years? Is it because the international banking system is fucked? Is it because inflation is out of control? Do they need this war for some reason?”

“I am at the point now where I have so little faith in politics that I believe there is somebody above Ukraine and above Putin who has made a call to both of them and said, ‘You’re the good guy, you’re the bad guy. Go,’” he said.

This guy is 100% on to something, and what he said about alex jones is true as well pic.twitter.com/xsTmGUp5mR — Dis🇺🇸🇧🇬🇺🇦 (@DisTeez) March 2, 2022

Alex Jones detailed the war being used to trigger major financial changes during his February 28, 2022 transmission.

Jones noted that right as humanity began waking up to the scam of Covid lockdowns, experimental vaccines and the overall globalist agenda, “Boom! This war starts.”

“And what does it do?” he asked. “The war cuts off resources. The war makes people poorer, the big Central banks loan more money, we go more into debt, more toward global bankruptcy and the worldwide universal basic income that once we give up and believe the free market doesn’t work anymore, the corporate fascists can fully take over with the cashless society, universal basic income, global reset.”

After the world, or large portions of it, adopts a digital global currency, citizens will be economically controlled in a Black Mirror-level technocratic dictatorship.

For example, during a recent edition of the Joe Rogan Experience podcast, British journalist Maajid Nawaz highlighted a statement from the Bank of England in 2021.

Officials for the UK Central Bank said, “Digital cash could be programmed to be sure it is only spent on essentials or goods which an employer or government deems to be sensible.”

Think about the economic attacks waged against Canadian citizens who supported the recent trucker convoy as a small example of what’s to come.

Whether the war between Ukraine and Russia was planned all along or the elite are simply taking advantage of the situation, the conflict will be used to enact world-changing economic shifts.