Report Links ABC News’ Jeffrey Epstein ‘Cover Up’ To Clintons

Following the revelation earlier this week that ABC buried a report linking Bill Clinton and other powerful elites to Jeffrey Epstein, further links have emerged between the “cover-up” and the Clintons.

On Tuesday, Project Veritas released a video they say was leaked by an anonymous ABC insider. The footage shows ABC anchor Amy Robach discussing bombshell evidence she had on convicted pedophile Jeffrey Epstein three years ago.

According to Robach, who was caught on a “hot mic”, ABC spiked her report following objections from Buckingham Palace, who “threatened” the network “in a million ways.”

Robach explained she had gathered interviews with victims and witnesses that exposed Britain’s Prince Andrew and former President Bill Clinton. “We had Clinton – we had everything,” Robach said.

Now, conservative reporter Katie Pavlich has uncovered a direct link between ABC’s alleged Epstein cover-up and the Clintons via ABC’s star news anchor.

Pavlich, who appeared on “Tucker Carlson Tonight” Wednesday, says ABC’s refusal to run a report that linked Bill Clinton and others to Jeffrey Epstein can be explained by understanding the role of veteran ABC anchor George Stephanopoulos.

“There’s no question, executives at ABC protected Jeffrey Epstein,” host Tucker Carlson said. “Why do you think they did that?”

“Because their star anchor’s name is George Stephanopoulos and of course George Stephanopoulos worked as Bill Clinton’s communications director at the White House,” Pavlich explained.

“And when was this information given to Robach at ABC? When did she bring all this to her executives to say we should put this to air? – Right before the 2016 election when Hillary Clinton was running on the Democratic ticket,” Pavlich continued.

Pavlich added that Stephanopoulos has his own direct connection to Epstein as well.

She notes that the star ABC anchor attended a dinner party at Epstein’s home after he served 13 months for soliciting underage girls.

“You’re saying at the time Amy Robach took this story to her superiors and they said, ‘I don’t know who Jeffrey Epstein is,’ his name was already all over the news as a convicted sex offender,” Carlson clarified.

“This all comes down to the Clintons, George Stephanopoulos working at ABC and the circle of connections they have there, and protecting not just the Clintons, of course, because that is something they are willing to do for political purposes,” Pavlich continued.

“According to ABC’s editorial standards, which we keep hearing about, the standards are necessarily about accusers bringing forward evidence on someone who had already been convicted of similar crimes, but instead to protect political people and friends who are beneficial to them and who have very, very close connections to people in their network who claim to be leading journalists, like George Stephanopoulos.”

“But it’s not just ABC,” Carlson added. “The reaction has been fascinating in that MSNBC and CNN, both of which have media reporters, have essentially ignored the story.”

“Yeah, they are still not touching it,” Pavlich agreed.