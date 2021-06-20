Report: Google Funded Wuhan Lab Collaborator’s Research for Over a Decade

Google silently funded EcoHealth Alliance founder and Wuhan lab collabroter Peter Daszak’s research for over a decade, according to a new report.

The National Pulse reported Friday that Google funded several scientific studies on a variety of viruses conducted by Daszak between 2010-2018.

“The decade-plus relationship is evident in a 2010 study on bat flaviviruses, which lists Daszak and EcoHealth Alliance Vice President Jonathan Epstein as authors, that thanks Google.org for funding,” Natalie Winters wrote.

“A 2014 study on henipavirus spillover, which was authored by Daszak, similarly declares it was partly ‘supported by Google.org.’”

Infowars.com reports: Notably, one Google-backed study Daszak conducted in 2018 called “Serologic and Behavioral Risk Survey of Workers with Wildlife Contact in China”, puts forward the theory that SARS-like coronaviruses could originate in a wet market near the city of Wuhan.

From the introduction:

Handling, transporting, and butchering of hunted or farmed wildlife poses a risk of pathogen spillover into humans. In southern China provinces, including Guangdong, a significant percentage of the population obtains fresh meat for consumption from wet markets, community markets that specialize in selling and butchering live animals, including animals that are rare and endangered. Research has demonstrated that human-animal interfaces, such as within these wet markets, provide an ideal environment for infectious disease emergence, transmission, and amplification.

Read the study here.

What business does a Silicon Valley tech company have funding virological research, specifically research with indirect connections to the Wuhan Institute of Virology through Daszak?

Remember that Daszak’s EcoHealth Alliance group sent taxpayer money earmarked by the National Institute of Health to the Wuhan lab for gain of function research.

Additionally, Daszak was almost single-handedly responsible for shaping the COVID-19 narrative by pressuring The Lancet, a British medical journal, to issue a statement that the coronavirus came from a wet market in Wuhan.

Finally, Daszak was the only American member of the World Health Organization’s investigative tour of Wuhan, who finally admitted on “60 Minutes” in March that the global body simply took it on China’s word that COVID-19 originated from a wet market.

“There’s a limit to what you can do and we went right up to that limit. We asked them tough questions. They weren’t vetted in advance. And the answers they gave, we found to be believable — correct and convincing,” he said.