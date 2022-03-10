REPORT: Democrats Ordered Oil Execs To Decrease Output Due to “Climate Change”

Democrats secretly met with oil executives last year and ordered them to decrease output, according to a new report.

The report notes that members of the Biden administration pressured oil executives to decrease output because of “climate change,” raising questions about the Democratic Party’s strategy to lower prices for consumers:

In late October, for example, the House Oversight and Reform Committee called in the CEOs of Exxon, BP, Shell, and Chevron to explain what steps they are taking to produce less oil and gas, with Rep. Hank Johnson (D., Ga.) alleging that “the world can’t wait” any longer. At the time, gas prices were hovering around a 10-year high. The hearing has gained new relevance as a global gas shortage has pushed prices to an all-time high. Prices are rising even more due to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, with no sign of falling after Biden’s announcement that the United States will no longer accept Russian oil imports. Those facts have left Democrats scrambling for a solution before the November midterms as Republicans demand that the White House encourage domestic oil drilling operations.

Americanlookout.com reports: Meanwhile, the price of gas just keeps going up.

The national average now stands at $4.25 per gallon, the highest ever following Tuesday's record of $4.17 per gallon. https://t.co/5F7pRHb61t — CBS News (@CBSNews) March 9, 2022

The Democrats don’t want to solve this problem because they want people to use less gas.

This is all part of their plan.