Report: Body Cam Footage Shows Paul Pelosi Opening Door For Police Despite DOJ Saying Otherwise

Body cam footage reportedly shows Paul Pelosi opening the door for Police on the morning he was attacked, contradicting claims made by the Department of Justice.

In their indictment of Paul Pelosi’s alleged attacker, the DoJ claimed that “two officers opened the door” to his San Francisco home before witnessing Pelosi getting attacked with a hammer.

However, a video of a report that aired on the Today Show claims that police body cam footage showed it was Pelosi himself who opened the door for police. The video has since been pulled across several platforms and the reporter fired.

The report by NBC journalist Miquel Almaguer revealed that Paul Pelosi opened the door for the police, did not flee or declare an emergency, but rather walked back to the attacker inside the house, and was then attacked.

BREAKING: Paul Pelosi opened the door for cops, did not flee or declare emergency, walked back to the attacker in the house, then was ATTACKED!? WHAT!? pic.twitter.com/9YfJiaJX9f — Benny Johnson (@bennyjohnson) November 4, 2022

The video that was on the Today Show home page at NBC has since been taken down with a message stating “We apologize, this video has expired.”

The video that was on the Today Show Twitter page has been deleted.

Meanwhile NBC reporter Miquil Almaguer has been suspended following his report.

Information Liberation reports: NBC Bay Area reported on Saturday that they “spoke with a source familiar with the Pelosi investigation” who “personally viewed body camera video recorded by officers responding to the Pelosi’s San Francisco home” and it shows Pelosi “opened the door with his left hand.”



“The source tells us the body cam video shows officers having a brief conversation with Pelosi and David DePape, before DePape starts beating Pelosi with a hammer,” NBC Bay Area reported.



NBC Bay Area questioned why the DOJ falsely claimed the door was opened by “two officers” and wondered why he decided not to run from his alleged assailant (who allegedly broke into his home and met him in his bedroom) and instead stayed inside the home to get attacked.



WATCH:

The alleged attack was used by Democrats to hype the threat of “right-wing extremism” ahead of the midterms.



Nancy Pelosi chose to not speak out on the attack until one day before the midterms.



In her post-attack debut interview, Pelosi told CNN’s Anderson Cooper that she hadn’t spoken with her husband about what he was thinking during the attack “because any revisiting of it is really traumatizing.”



“Doctors have said, you know, we don’t want him to watch the news, we don’t want him to be revisiting a lot of this … because it will add to the trauma,” Nancy said.



Nancy said she has not heard Paul’s 911 call and does not want to her it.



“I haven’t been able to listen to that [911 call] or the body cam, any of that, no,” Pelosi claimed, giving herself plausible deniability if the story later changes.