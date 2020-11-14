Report: Airlines Could Require ‘Health Pass’ Before Allowing Passengers to Fly

Airlines could start requiring passengers to sign up for a “health pass” which includes a digital certificate of vaccination against COVID-19 before allowing them to fly, according to an Axios report.

“Three global alliances representing 58 airlines are pushing governments to allow widespread COVID-19 testing of passengers instead of existing quarantine restrictions that they argue are ineffective and have killed travel demand,” states the report.

Airline passengers would be subject to similar measures being considered by Ticketmaster where they would have to verify they’ve either been vaccinated or tested negative before the flight.

“The bottom line: No heath pass? No admittance. And perhaps, no flying,” Axios reports.

Summit.news reports: The system would likely be organized under the auspices of CommonPass, a program sponsored by the World Economic Forum, which is pushing for a post-COVID “Great Reset” that would transform the world.

With Uber and other companies also beginning to refuse services to people who fail to comply with coronavirus restrictions, the “new normal” will likely create a lower caste of refusniks who are barred from traveling, any form of social life, and in the future even basic financial services.