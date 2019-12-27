Rep. Van Drew: Democrats Threatened Me to ‘OBEY’ and Vote for Impeachment

Rep. Jeff Van Drew says one of the reasons he left the Democratic Party for the GOP is because he was ordered to “obey” and vote for impeachment.

In an interview with Fox News, Rep. Van Drew explains how the relentless impeachment push by the Democrats has caused civil unrest among the population:

“Let me tell that story really quickly actually it’s important. So I was speaking to one of the county, I have eight counties in my district, and I was speaking to one of the county chairs and as I spoke to that chair, he said, I just want to tell you something that you absolutely are going to vote for impeachment and I said no, I’m not, I think that this is a very weak impeachment. I think it’s wasted millions of dollars, hours of time, has not been productive, has split the country apart, has caused a fractioning of the country and literally has caused civil unrest in a sense and he said well I’m telling you if you want to run in this county, you’re gonna have to vote for it, you’re gonna have to obey and the bottom line was that was the final point. There were all of these other issues and I could tell you what some of the other issues were where I believed differently but I kind of went along, but that issue really, the fact that, you almost talked quid pro quo so because I’m gonna vote in a way I don’t want to vote you’re gonna force me and then allow me to run. That’s not what America is about, that’s not what our election system should be about.”

WATCH:

WATCH: Rep. Van Drew Explains Switch to GOP “I hope to really work well with my Republican colleagues. I want to achieve greatness; I want to help the president. I think we can have a wonderful year in 2020.”Earlier on "Fox & Friends," Rep. Jeff Van Drew explained why he left the Democratic Party for the GOP. Posted by Fox News on Monday, December 23, 2019

Freedomoutpost.com reports: You are in good company Congressman Van Drew. Like Ronald Reagan, you did not leave the Democratic Party, the Democratic Party left you.

That’s a nice spin you put on that. The fact that district managers were pressuring him to do something against his beliefs had no role in it? A man has a right to his moral compass, but the Democrats want it there way or no way! — ❌Scott❌⭐️⭐️⭐️ (@skynnergoin) December 23, 2019

I watched a clip of hi views this morning. I believe in the principles @JeffVanDrew! I believe he has Americans best interests in mind! https://t.co/26cn7NPkJO — #INDICTADAMSCHIFF (@debisuz1) December 23, 2019