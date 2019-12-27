Rep. Jeff Van Drew says one of the reasons he left the Democratic Party for the GOP is because he was ordered to “obey” and vote for impeachment.
In an interview with Fox News, Rep. Van Drew explains how the relentless impeachment push by the Democrats has caused civil unrest among the population:
“Let me tell that story really quickly actually it’s important. So I was speaking to one of the county, I have eight counties in my district, and I was speaking to one of the county chairs and as I spoke to that chair, he said, I just want to tell you something that you absolutely are going to vote for impeachment and I said no, I’m not, I think that this is a very weak impeachment. I think it’s wasted millions of dollars, hours of time, has not been productive, has split the country apart, has caused a fractioning of the country and literally has caused civil unrest in a sense and he said well I’m telling you if you want to run in this county, you’re gonna have to vote for it, you’re gonna have to obey and the bottom line was that was the final point. There were all of these other issues and I could tell you what some of the other issues were where I believed differently but I kind of went along, but that issue really, the fact that, you almost talked quid pro quo so because I’m gonna vote in a way I don’t want to vote you’re gonna force me and then allow me to run. That’s not what America is about, that’s not what our election system should be about.”
WATCH:
Freedomoutpost.com reports: You are in good company Congressman Van Drew. Like Ronald Reagan, you did not leave the Democratic Party, the Democratic Party left you.
Sean Adl-Tabatabai
Latest posts by Sean Adl-Tabatabai (see all)
- Rep. Van Drew: Democrats Threatened Me to ‘OBEY’ and Vote for Impeachment - December 27, 2019
- IG Report: Steele Used McCain to Funnel Junk Trump-Russia Docs After FBI Dropped Him - December 27, 2019
- Pete Buttigieg Says Jesus Was a ‘Refugee’ in Christmas Rant - December 27, 2019