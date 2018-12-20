Rep. Steve Scalise Confirms Funding For Border Wall

House Majority Whip Steve Scalise has confirmed that Congress will add $5 billion in funding for Trump’s border wall.

The announcement comes after President Trump refused to sign the bill that came from the Senate last night.

Thegatewaypundit.com reports: Ryan Nobles: Steve Scalise confirms House GOP will add $5b in funding for border security + money for disaster relief to current CR. When he was told there is likely not enough votes for that to pass he said: “that’s a negative attitude.”

NEW: @SteveScalise confirms House GOP will add $5b in funding for border security + money for disaster relief to current CR. When he was told there is likely not enough votes for that to pass he said: “that’s a negative attitude.” — Ryan Nobles (@ryanobles) December 20, 2018

Congressman Scalise says GOP leaders are talking to a lot of members to whip the votes.

PERGRAM: Scalise on government funding & if they have the votes for the new plan: “We’re talking to a lot of members now.”

Scalise on government funding & if they have the votes for the new plan: “We’re talking to a lot of members now.” — Chad Pergram (@ChadPergram) December 20, 2018

$5 billion for border wall and $8 billion for disaster relief.

House to try to move interim spending bill with amendment of $5 billion for border wall. Plus $8 billion for disaster aid. That may not clear the House. They would then bounce it back to the Senate. Senate probably couldn’t approve that bill — Chad Pergram (@ChadPergram) December 20, 2018

Earlier Thursday, Rep. Mark Meadows, VP Mike Pence, Rep. Mo Brooks, Rep. Paul Ryan were all seen entering the White House for a meeting.

Paul Ryan emerged from the meeting and said President Trump will not sign the interim spending bill that came from the Senate last night.

President Trump now put a tremendous amount of pressure on the House to provide border wall funding in the bill or it’s lights out in less than 48 hours.

If the House approves of the bill with the new changes to include border wall funding, it goes back to the Senate to get approved.

The State Department has already been directed to prepare for a shutdown, reports FOX News.