Rep. Rashida Tlaib: It’s Time to Boycott Bill Maher

Democratic Rep. Rashida Tlaib has called for a boycott against HBO host Bill Maher after he criticized her anti-Israel views.

Last week, Israel announced they would not allow Reps. Rashida Tlaib and Ilhan Omar to travel to Israel due to their promotion of BDS policies.

Shortly after, the Israeli government said they would allow Rep. Tlaib to visit the country to see her grandmother but only after she signed a letter promising not to promote the BDS movement while there.

Tlaib rejected their offer.

Thegatewaypundit.com reports: On Friday night “Real Time” host Bill Maher criticized the Palestinian, terror affiliated, Boycott, Divestment and Sanctions (BDS) movement, calling it “a bullsh*t purity test.”

On Saturday squad leader Rashida Tlaib called for a boycott of Bill Maher’s HBO show.

The left is eating their own.

Maybe folks should boycott his show.



I am tired of folks discrediting a form of speech that is centered on equality and freedom. This is exactly how they tried to discredit & stop the boycott to stand up against the apartheid in S. Africa. It didn't work then and it won't now. https://t.co/Oa49ZVfrVN — Rashida Tlaib (@RashidaTlaib) August 17, 2019

Poor Bill Maher.

He breathed life into this hate-infested party.

Now they are turning on him.