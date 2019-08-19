Rep. Rashida Tlaib: It’s Time to Boycott Bill Maher

August 19, 2019 Sean Adl-Tabatabai News, US 0

Rep. Rashida Tlaib suggests boycotting Bill Maher

Democratic Rep. Rashida Tlaib has called for a boycott against HBO host Bill Maher after he criticized her anti-Israel views.

Last week, Israel announced they would not allow Reps. Rashida Tlaib and Ilhan Omar to travel to Israel due to their promotion of BDS policies.

Shortly after, the Israeli government said they would allow Rep. Tlaib to visit the country to see her grandmother but only after she signed a letter promising not to promote the BDS movement while there.

Tlaib rejected their offer.

Thegatewaypundit.com reports: On Friday night “Real Time” host Bill Maher criticized the Palestinian, terror affiliated, Boycott, Divestment and Sanctions (BDS) movement, calling it “a bullsh*t purity test.”

On Saturday squad leader Rashida Tlaib called for a boycott of Bill Maher’s HBO show.

The left is eating their own.

Poor Bill Maher.
He breathed life into this hate-infested party.
Now they are turning on him.

Sean Adl-Tabatabai
Follow me

Sean Adl-Tabatabai

Editor-in-chief at Your News Wire
Sean Adl-Tabatabai
Follow me

Latest posts by Sean Adl-Tabatabai (see all)