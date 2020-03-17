Rep. Rashida Tlaib Retweets: ‘F*ck Day of Prayer!’

On Saturday night, foul-mouthed Democrat mouthpiece David Hogg tweeted out an attack on the Trump administration over their proposed Day of Prayer on Sunday for those suffering from coronavirus.

“Don’t let this administration address COVID-19 like our national gun violence epidemic. Fuck a National day of prayer, we need immediate comprehensive action,” Hogg said.

pic.twitter.com/mYhpbbhTDP — David Hogg (@davidhogg111) March 15, 2020

Shortly after the abusive tweet, Democrat Representative Rashida Tlaib retweeted Hogg’s message without comment.

This is the state of the Democrat Party today.

Cnsnews.com reports: Hogg’s tweet linked to a video clip from Saturday’s briefing of the White House coronavirus taskforce.

In that clip, Housing and Urban Development Secretary Ben Carson said, “Now, President Trump is going to be recommending a National Day of Prayer. And, you know, we’ve gotten away from prayer and faith a lot in this country.”

“There’s nothing wrong with godly principles no matter what your faith is,” Carson said. “Loving your neighbor, caring about the people around you, developing your God-given talents to the utmost so that you become valuable to the people around you, having values and principles that govern your life – those are things that made America zoom to the top of the world in record time.”

“And those are the things that will keep us there too.”