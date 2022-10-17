Rep. Paul Gosar: Biden Crime Family Might Owe Zelensky, But Americans Don’t Owe Ukraine a Dime

The Biden “crime family” may be in debt to Ukrainian President Voldymr Zelensky, but American tax payer dollars should not be sent to Ukraine, according to US Rep. Paul Gosar (R-AZ) who says the Biden administration should be focused on crises closer to home.
On Monday, Rep. Gosar put Biden on blast for not acting in the interest of Americans, while calling on Washington to cut all foreign aid to Ukraine.
“Biden and his crime family may owe Zelensky, but America doesn’t owe him a damn thing,” the lawmaker pointed out, making reference to President Joe Biden’s son Hunter’s business dealings with Ukraine and Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky’s cover-up of the matter later on.
Republicans believe Zelensky aided Biden’s 2020 election win by refusing a request by former President Donald Trump to reopen a corruption investigation into Biden’s son’s lucrative position on the board of a Ukrainian energy firm.
Gosar, who voted against a $40 billion military and economic aid package for Kiev in May and against a spending bill offering Kiev another $12 billion last month, insisted that the Biden administration should have no involvement in the Ukraine conflict and focus its attention and the government’s resources on resolving sticking issues affecting the general public in the United States.
“The border is open, fentanyl is killing hundreds of thousands and inflation is raging,” Gosar wrote as his colleagues voted to pass the latter bill. “Yet the left and the establishment right just voted to send another 12 billion to Ukraine? This is more America Last policy.”
Other lawmakers on Capitol Hill opposed to Biden’s open checkbook for Kiev include Georgia Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene and Florida Rep. Matt Gaetz. The Georgia Rep declared last week that US aid to Kiev has “killed thousands and thousands of people [and] drastically driven up the cost of living all over the world.” Gaetz wrote on Sunday that “maintaining Ukraine as an international money laundering Mecca isn’t worth” the threat of nuclear war.
