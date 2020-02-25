Rep. Nunes: I’ve Found Evidence Robert Mueller’s Team LIED To Congress and Courts

House Republicans have claim they have found evidence that Russia Special Counsel Robert Mueller’s team lied to Congress and the courts, according to Rep. Devin Nunes (R-CA) who says House Republicans are now considering making criminal referrals and asking the Justice Department to investigate Mueller and his team.

Nunes, the former chairman of the House Intelligence Committee, told Just the News that his team has closely examining recent documents released by the FBI, including witness reports known as 302s, and says they have found glaring evidence that contradicts claims made by the Mueller team to courts and Congress.

The new FBI memos provide “our first evidence of the Mueller team lying to the court. It a lie. It’s a total lie,” Nunes said.

“We’re now going through these 302s, and we’re going to be making criminal referrals on the Mueller dossier team, the people that put this Mueller report together,” Nunes said during an interview on the John Solomon Reports podcast set to air Tuesday.

Nunes says criminal action could force DOJ to look at the conduct of Mueller and his team as well as the accuracy of the final Russia report.

The Republican lawmaker specifically reacted to a story disclosing that FBI interview memos of key figure George Papadopoulos reveal that he was helpful in trying to locate a witness named Joseph Mifsud, but that Mueller’s prosecutors portrayed Papdopoulos as trying to thwart or frustrate the investigation‘s efforts to question Mifsud.

“It a lie. It’s a total lie,” Nunes said, referring to the Mueller team’s claim that Papadopoulos tried to obstruct or hinder efforts to locate and question Mifsud.

“I always assumed that Papadopolis probably was helpful. I mean, he’s kind of alluded to that, that he offered to be helpful, but we had never seen the actual 302s,” Nunes said. .

JustTheNews reports: Nunes remains the top Republican on the House Intelligence Committee and is widely credited for exposing evidence that the FBI submitted false and misleading surveillance warrant applications targeting the Trump campaign in the Russia case.

He previously made eight criminal referrals last year against witnesses he believed were less than forthcoming during his committee’s investigation. But Nunes’ next referrals would be the first to target the Mueller team, and could force the Justice Department to investigate the special counsel team’s members or review the accuracy of Mueller’s final report.

Nunes said he hopes John Durham, the U.S. Attorney in Connecticut named by Attorney General William Barr to investigate the Russia investigators, can turn his attention to the conduct of Mueller’s team and not just the FBI leaders who started the Russia probe using opposition research from Hillary Clinton’s campaign. He said one unanswered question remains when the FBI realized they were investigating Trump using Clinton-paid research.

“The only question that we don’t know is at what point did the Clinton dirty operation merge with the FBI?” he said. “And it’s something only Durham can get to the bottom of.

You can watch Devin Nunes speak here at the House Intelligence Committee hearing on the Mueller report.