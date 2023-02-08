Rep. Nancy Mace Blasts Twitter Censors: ‘Covid Vaccines Permanently Damaged My Health’

Rep. Nancy Mace (R-SC) has admitted she has “great regrets” about taking the Covid-19 vaccine after experiencing long-term medical problems after receiving her second dose.

The Congresswoman made the revelations during a House Oversight and Accountability hearing focused on Twitter’s censorship of the Hunter Biden laptop story ahead of the 2020 election and Twitter’s suppression of free speech.

According to Rep. Mace, if Twitter had not censored and suppressed vital information that was critical of the Covid vaccination regime, she would have been better informed about whether taking the jabs was the right course of action for her.

Credit where due – @RepNancyMace just *roasted* Twitter censor boss Vijaya Gadde



Rep. Mace disclosed she regrets getting the vaccine and now has asthma and chronic heart pain



Rep. Mace disclosed she regrets getting the vaccine and now has asthma and chronic heart pain

She calls out Twitter for censoring Harvard & Stanford doctors that didn't support the vax

Twitter’s former chief legal officer Vijaya Gadde, former deputy general counsel James Baker and former head of trust and safety Yoel Roth faced lawmakers for the first time since Twitter’s new owner, Elon Musk, began releasing a trove of internal “Twitter Files” that showed the platform’s left-wing bent that fueled the censorship of conservative viewpoints.

Washington Post report: Rep. Mace questioned the three witnesses on their decision to flag posts by Jay Bhattacharya, a Stanford doctor who was critical of the government’s response to the pandemic.

“I, along with many Americans, have long-term effects from COVID,” she said. “Not only was I a long hauler, but I have effects from the vaccine. It wasn’t the first shot, but it was the second shot that I now developed asthma that has never gone away since the second shot. I have tremors in my left hand and I have the occasional heart pain that no doctor can explain.

“I have great regrets about getting the shot because of the health issues that I now have that I think are never going to go away.”

She added: “I find it extremely alarming [that] Twitter’s unfettered censorship spread into medical fields and affected many Americans by suppressing expert opinions from doctors and censoring those who disagree with the CDC.”

The hearing is the first in a series focused on “protecting speech from government interference and social media bias,” according to the committee. It also is the opening salvo in the committee’s probe into President Biden and his family’s long trail of suspicious business dealings.