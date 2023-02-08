Rep. Nancy Mace Blasts Twitter Censors: ‘Covid Vaccines Permanently Damaged My Health’

Rep. Nancy Mace (R-SC) has admitted she has “great regrets” about taking the Covid-19 vaccine after experiencing long-term medical problems after receiving her second dose.
The Congresswoman made the revelations during a House Oversight and Accountability hearing focused on Twitter’s censorship of the Hunter Biden laptop story ahead of the 2020 election and Twitter’s suppression of free speech.
BYPASS THE CENSORS
Sign up to get unfiltered news delivered straight to your inbox.
You can unsubscribe any time. By subscribing you agree to our Terms of Use
According to Rep. Mace, if Twitter had not censored and suppressed vital information that was critical of the Covid vaccination regime, she would have been better informed about whether taking the jabs was the right course of action for her.
Twitter’s former chief legal officer Vijaya Gadde, former deputy general counsel James Baker and former head of trust and safety Yoel Roth faced lawmakers for the first time since Twitter’s new owner, Elon Musk, began releasing a trove of internal “Twitter Files” that showed the platform’s left-wing bent that fueled the censorship of conservative viewpoints.
Washington Post report: Rep. Mace questioned the three witnesses on their decision to flag posts by Jay Bhattacharya, a Stanford doctor who was critical of the government’s response to the pandemic.
“I, along with many Americans, have long-term effects from COVID,” she said. “Not only was I a long hauler, but I have effects from the vaccine. It wasn’t the first shot, but it was the second shot that I now developed asthma that has never gone away since the second shot. I have tremors in my left hand and I have the occasional heart pain that no doctor can explain.
“I have great regrets about getting the shot because of the health issues that I now have that I think are never going to go away.”
She added: “I find it extremely alarming [that] Twitter’s unfettered censorship spread into medical fields and affected many Americans by suppressing expert opinions from doctors and censoring those who disagree with the CDC.”
The hearing is the first in a series focused on “protecting speech from government interference and social media bias,” according to the committee. It also is the opening salvo in the committee’s probe into President Biden and his family’s long trail of suspicious business dealings.
Baxter Dmitry
Email: baxter@newspunch.com
Latest posts by Baxter Dmitry (see all)
- Rep. Nancy Mace Blasts Twitter Censors: ‘Covid Vaccines Permanently Damaged My Health’ - February 8, 2023
- Jill Biden Kisses Kamala Harris’ Husband On The Lips At The SOTU - February 8, 2023
- Bill Gates Admits Vaccines Were Bought To Market So Fast Safety Was Compromised - February 8, 2023