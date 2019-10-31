Rep. Matt Gaetz Files Ethics Complaint Against Adam Schiff for ‘Lying to Public’ About Russia Collusion

Rep. Matt Gaetz files ethics complaint against lying Adam Schiff

Brave Republican Rep. Matt Gaetz has filed an ethics complaint against corrupt House Intelligence Committee Chairman Adam Schiff.

The pro-Trump congressman cited “rules broken” and “false statements” in Schiff’s role in the unconstitutional basement impeachment hearings.

Gaetz also accused leaker Schiff of:

-Distorting @POTUS’s call with President Zelensky

-Lying to the public about “Russian collusion”

-Blocking Members of Congress from attending impeachment depositions

Gaetz formally submitted his letter to the House Ethics Committee on Wednesday.

