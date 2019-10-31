Brave Republican Rep. Matt Gaetz has filed an ethics complaint against corrupt House Intelligence Committee Chairman Adam Schiff.
The pro-Trump congressman cited “rules broken” and “false statements” in Schiff’s role in the unconstitutional basement impeachment hearings.
Gaetz also accused leaker Schiff of:
-Distorting @POTUS’s call with President Zelensky
-Lying to the public about “Russian collusion”
-Blocking Members of Congress from attending impeachment depositions
Gaetz formally submitted his letter to the House Ethics Committee on Wednesday.
