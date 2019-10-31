Brave Republican Rep. Matt Gaetz has filed an ethics complaint against corrupt House Intelligence Committee Chairman Adam Schiff.

The pro-Trump congressman cited “rules broken” and “false statements” in Schiff’s role in the unconstitutional basement impeachment hearings.

Gaetz also accused leaker Schiff of:

-Distorting @POTUS’s call with President Zelensky

-Lying to the public about “Russian collusion”

-Blocking Members of Congress from attending impeachment depositions

Gaetz formally submitted his letter to the House Ethics Committee on Wednesday.