Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene: Vaccine Passports Are ‘Mark of the Beast’

Republican Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene has warned that the incoming “vaccine passports” are the “mark of the beast” predicted in The Bible.

In a Facebook video streamed on March 29, 2021, Greene slammed what she said was the Biden administration’s plan to document all vaccinated people via a centralized scheme. BYPASS THE CENSORS Sign up to get unfiltered news delivered straight to your inbox. Email *

Mercedsunstar.com reports: White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki said on the same day that there would be no federal mandate requiring vaccines nor vaccination credentials, nor will there be a centralized universal federal vaccinations database.

“It’s still fascism, or communism, whatever you want to call it, but it’s coming from private companies,” Greene said. “So, I have a term for that. I call it ‘corporate communism.’ ”

Greene said “corporate communism” and vaccine passports would destroy people’s HIPAA rights.

“Is this something like Biden’s mark of the beast? Because that is really disturbing and not good,” Greene said in the livestream. She also tweeted the sentiment.

The lawmaker also said coronavirus vaccines and masks should be a choice in the video.

WATCH: