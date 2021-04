Republican Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene was suspended from Twitter on Sunday after declaring that “He is risen.”

The pro-Christian message was apparently enough to get her kicked off the far-left, anti-American social media website. BYPASS THE CENSORS Sign up to get unfiltered news delivered straight to your inbox. Email *

After much outrage, Twitter were forced to admit they had “made a mistake.”

.@Twitter suspended me again today by “mistake,” after I tweeted, He is risen.



I had a wonderful day with family at the beach in the #FloridaFreedomZone. 😎



I didn’t miss the hate on Twitter at all, and I’m looking forward to President Trump’s social media platform.

✌️🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/2XQUmJ1kmI — Marjorie Taylor Greene 🇺🇸 (@mtgreenee) April 5, 2021