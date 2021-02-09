Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene: I’m Draining the GOP of Its Swamp Creatures

Pro-Trump Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene has vowed to devote all of her energy in draining the GOP of its ‘Deep State’ swamp creatures.

During an appearance on Newsmax TV on Monday, Greene responded to the recent loss of her House Committee assignments.

“You never want to give someone like me free time,” Rep. Greene told host Greg Kelly.

“Republicans have no voice,” Greene continued.

“They have no say, they have no power on these committees. It’s just busywork to create messaging. So, going forward, I will be working very hard to shape the Republican Party, push this party to the right and hold them accountable.”

Greene confirmed she will “also be communicating with a lot of great patriots all over the country.”

Newsmax.com reports: One of her issues will be protecting schools, she said, pointing to the school lockdown she experienced as an 11th grader.

“It used to be that kids used to drive to school, they might have their hunting rifle in the back of their truck. Principals kept a gun in their office. Coaches might keep a gun and their office kids were protected at school,” she said. “But Joe Biden passed gun-free school zones, and we were for the first time unprotected.”

The lawmaker has come under fire for voicing skepticism about mass shootings at schools in Connecticut and Florida. Nonetheless, she told Kelly she knows school safety and the threat to students to be very, very real.

She told the story of one of her schoolmates bringing three guns to school in a duffel bag, forcing her school into lockdown.

“I found out very quickly what it’s like to be completely innocent, completely terrified, and there was no good guy with a gun,” she said. “That’s a fear that I don’t want any child to ever have.”

Watch full interview here.