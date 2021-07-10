Rep. Madison Cawthorn: Biden’s Door-to-Door Vaccine Police Will Also Confiscate Guns & Bibles

Rep. Madison Cawthorn on Friday warned Biden’s proposed door-to-door COVID policing will eventually lead to authorities confiscating people’s guns and Bibles.

Cawthorn made the warning in a Friday interview with Right Side Broadcasting Network while at the Conservative Political Action Conference’s (CPAC) Dallas event this weekend.

“Now, they’re starting to talk about going door-to-door to be able to take vaccines to the people,” he said.

“Think about the mechanisms they would have to build to be able to actually execute that massive of a thing,” Cawthorn added.

“And then think about what those mechanisms could be used for. They could then go door-to-door and take your guns, they could go door-to-door and take your Bibles.”

Thehill.com reports: Biden on Tuesday called on local communities to ramp up the pace of coronavirus vaccinations, explaining, “we need to go to community by community, neighborhood by neighborhood, and oftentimes, door to door — literally knocking on doors — to get help to the remaining people protected from the virus.”

While White House press secretary Jen Psaki clarified this week that they were encouraging volunteers at the local level, rather than federal employees, to go door-to-door promoting vaccines, Republican leaders in several states have pushed back on the suggestion.

South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster (R) wrote in a letter to the state’s Board of Health and Environmental Control on Friday requesting that it “issue direction to agency leadership and to state and local healthcare organizations prohibiting the use of the Biden Administration’s ‘targeted’ ‘door to door’ tactics in the State’s ongoing vaccination efforts.”

The governor argued in the letter that “enticing, coercing, intimidating, mandating, or pressuring” citizens to get vaccinated would undermine trust in the government.