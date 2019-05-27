Rep. Liz Cheney: Spygate ‘Sounds like a Coup’ Against President Trump

Rep. Liz Cheney has slammed the surveillance of President Trump’s campaign in 2016 as a potential treasonous coup attempt by high level law enforcement officials.

Appearing on ABC’s ‘This Week’ show, Cheney said the Spygate scandal “sounds an awful lot like a coup. And it could well be treason.”

Thegatewaypundit.com reports: Cheney is a member of the GOP House leadership, serving as Republican Conference Chair, the third ranking position.

Cheney was interviewed by ABC’s Martha Raddatz who asked her about the relationship between President Trump and Speaker Pelosi. Cheney said the bad blood between the two exhibited last week stemmed from the Democrats’ frustration that the Mueller report did not give them what they wanted to impeach Trump. When Raddatz brought up Trump retweeting a video of Pelosi stammering at a press conference, Cheney did not take the bait and instead brought up the plot against Trump, employing the words “coup” and “treason”.

Rep. Liz Cheney: "We had people that are at the highest levels of our law enforcement … saying that they were going to stop a duly elected president of the United States."

Transcript via ABC News:

RADDATZ: Pete Buttigieg is calling what he witnessed in Washington this week between President Trump and Nancy Pelosi a horror show. What’s your reaction to this back and forth?

CHENEY: You know, what I see every day — I’m obviously in the House of Representatives, and what I see every day is a speaker of the House who is increasingly losing her grip on the leadership of her conference. And I think you’ve seen her being increasingly strident. You’re seeing her lashing out. And you’re looking at the Democrats who had put all their eggs in the basket of the Mueller report hoping that it would provide them evidence they needed to move to impeachment. It didn’t.

But so now what they’re doing is basically taking all the oxygen out of the room, refusing to do any of the things we were elected to do and instead continuing these attacks and partisan investigations, partisan issuance of subpoenas.

RADDATZ: And the president attacks back. Is that the right thing to do?

CHENEY: Look, I think that, you know, what we have seen…

RADDATZ: Retweeting these videos.

CHENEY: I think what is crucially important to remember here is that you had Strzok and Page, who were in charge of launching this investigation, and they were saying things like we must stop this president. We need an insurance policy against this president. That, in my view, when you have people that are in the highest echelons of the law enforcement of this nation saying things like that, that sounds an awful lot like a coup. And it could well be treason. And I think that we need to know more. We need to know what was Jim Comey’s role in all this? These people reported to him. Andy McCabe, reported to him. What was Comey’s role in that? And that is what the attorney general is going to be focused on and should be.

RADDATZ: Let me talk about this, because you saw what the president did with Attorney General Barr. He said he could declassify all this intelligence. Do you worry that sources and methods might be revealed? Do you have any problems with him saying declassify this intelligence even though he won’t give the Mueller report — an unredacted Mueller report to Congress?

CHENEY: Look, first of all, the Mueller report has been delivered to Congress, every single piece of it that could be within the law. The amount that’s been redacted that’s available for key officials in Congress to see, the amount that’s been redacted, is something like less than 2 percent. So, it has been turned over.

Secondly, I have complete confidence in Attorney General Barr in terms of this decision that he’s going to make.

And thirdly, as I said before, he has to have the ability to look at what happened. Think about what happened. Think about the fact that we had people that are at the highest levels of our law enforcement in this nation saying that they were going to stop a duly elected president of the United States, saying they needed an insurance policy against him. That is something that simply cannot happen.

We have to have confidence in our law enforcement. And the attorney general has got to get to the bottom of what happened, how it was that those people were allowed to misuse and abuse their power that way.