Rep. Jeff Van Drew QUITS Democrat Party Over Impeachment; Switches To Republican

The Democrats’ obsession with impeachment has gone so far that politicians are now QUITTING the party in disgust.

Moderate freshman Democrat Jeff Van Drew has announced plans to switch parties and become a Republican.

Rep. Van Drew (NJ) is one of two Democrats currently publicly opposed to impeaching President Trump.

Rather than vote along extremist party lines, Van Drew switched parties.

Politico reported:Rep. Jeff Van Drew, a moderate Democrat who is strongly opposed to impeaching President Donald Trump, is expected to switch parties and become a Republican, according to multiple sources familiar with the situation.

Van Drew is one of two Democrats who voted against opening the impeachment inquiry into Trump and has remained against the effort, even as the House prepares to vote to impeach the president next week. Van Drew’s decision comes after a meeting with Trump on Friday.