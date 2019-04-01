Rep. Ilhan Omar: Living In ‘Ugly’ America ‘Is An Everyday Assault’

Rep. Ilhan Omar, the first Muslim Congresswoman, has told Vogue Arabia that living in “ugly” American society resembles being assaulted daily and that “every day” she is “threatened” and “demonized”.

Blaming President Trump for “tapping into an ugly part of our society and freeing it’s ugliness”, Ilhan Omar, 37, used the interview to criticize the United States and badmouth its people.

During the interview, Ilhan Omar failed to provide any reasons why she chooses to stay in the United States if she hates it so much.

The Somali-refugee-turned-Democratic congresswoman from Minnesota is best-known for a series of anti-semitism controversies she stirred up over allegations that Jewish money controls Washington D.C.

In the Vogue Arabia interview, Omar attempted to blame all of her difficulties with living in America on President Trump.

“It’s an everyday assault. Every day, a part of your identity is threatened, demonized, and vilified. Trump is tapping into an ugly part of our society and freeing its ugliness. It’s been a challenge to try to figure out how to continue the inclusion; how to show up every day and make sure that people who identify with all the marginalized identities I carry, feel represented,” Omar said. “It’s transitioning from the idea of constantly resisting to insisting in upholding the values we share — that this is a society that was built on the idea that you could start anew. And what that celebrates is immigrant heritage,” she said.

Omar and her family immigrated to the United States in 1995 from Somalia as refugees, settling in Arlington, Va.