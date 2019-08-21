Rep. Ilhan Omar: Israel NOT an Ally, NOT a “Democracy”

Democratic Rep. Ilhan Omar has slammed Israel for not being an ally to America and for not being a proper democracy.

On Thursday, Reps. Rashida Tlaib and Ilhan Omar were banned from entering Israel after months of continual attacks on the country and promotion of the BDS movement.

Thegatewaypundit.com reports: On Monday the radical Democrats lashed out at Israel for blocking their entry.

** Rashida Tlaib lashed out at the Israel security wall that eliminated terrorist attacks in their country.

The two Democrats also threatened US aid to the Jewish State.

Rep. Ilhan Omar: We give Israel more than $3 million in aid every year. This is predicated on them being an important ally in the region and (airquotes) “the only democracy” in the Middle East. But denying a visit to duly elected members of Congress is not consistent with being an ally and denying millions of people freedom of movement, or expression or self determination is not consistent with being a democracy. We must be asking as Israel’s ally the Netanyahu government stop the expansion of settlements on Palestinian land and ensure full rights to Palestinians if we are to give them aid. These are not just my views.