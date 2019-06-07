Rep. Ilhan Omar Found GUILTY of Committing Multiple Campaign Finance Violations

Rep. Ilhan Omar has been slapped with multiple fines for violating campaign finance laws.

The Minnesota Campaign Finance and Public Disclosure Board has ordered Omar to personally reimburse her own campaign account $3,469.23 and to pay a civil penalty of $500 for violating state campaign finance rules dating to her time as a member of the state House.

Thegatewaypundit.com reports: Why isn’t there a full blown DOJ and FBI investigation into Ilhan Omar?

Fox 9 reported:

U.S. Rep. Ilhan Omar must personally pay a $500 civil fine to the state for violating a campaign finance law, the Minnesota Campaign Finance and Public Disclosure Board ordered Thursday. In addition, Omar must reimburse her political campaign $3,469 for improperly used campaign funds, the board said in its decision. Five times, Omar’s campaign improperly paid hotel or travel expenses for Omar to attend out-of-state events in 2017, the board found. In other cases, the board found Omar’s campaign had paid for Omar’s immigration records and two years of tax returns without justifying their benefit to her campaign.

It appears Ilhan Omar also married her own brother to defraud US immigration, yet there has been no investigation into this by the US government.

Independent reporter David Steinberg breaks down the new report on Ilhan Omar and her fraudulent marriage to her brother.

Steinberg says Ilhan Omar may have filed EIGHT YEARS of fraudulent federal and state tax returns.

“As I have written, Ilhan Omar likely committed a remarkable number of additional felonies due to her fraudulent 2009-2017 marriage,” David Steinberg says. “Today’s report appears to confirm the worst of them: Ilhan Omar may have filed EIGHT YEARS of fraudulent federal and state tax returns.”

“There is no ‘ummarried filing jointly’ status,” says Steinberg.

To summarize: The report claims that @IlhanMN and Ahmed Hirsi filed joint tax returns in at least 2014-2015.

Yet Ilhan Omar was legally married to another man from 2009-2017.

A sitting congresswoman may have filed EIGHT YEARS of fraudulent, felonious, tax returns.