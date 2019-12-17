Rep. Ilhan Omar Accuses Republicans of ‘Sinful Rhetoric’

Islamic Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-MN) has lashed out at the GOP, accusing the party of promoting “sinful rhetoric” that has become “synonymous with the Republican Party.”

According to Omar, the Republican Party is full of sinners, and the “sinful” rhetoric is now so prominent in the party that it represents the entire GOP.

On Sunday’s broadcast of MSNBC’s “AM Joy,” Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-MN) decided to hit out at Republicans once again, declaring that the party’s standards of conduct do not live up to her expectations.

AM Joy host Joy Reid asked:

“You have faced the torrent of incoming hatred that’s been spewed out by this president. How do you process that as somebody who is a political leader who has pushed forward in the front? There’s a new version of the squad. They want to make a right-wing version of it. All white women that were on Fox the other day. There’s a brand around you that’s made you a target even in your re-election. We just had members of the Navy during the Army-Navy football game flashing what looked like the white power sign. How do you process that as somebody who is an elected official, and how do your constituents process it?”

Omar said, “I mean hate, sinful rhetoric is very dangerous and it is becoming synonymous with the Republican Party. They have refused to condemn and distance themselves from members within their party that have threatened my life and the lives of others, that have caused the deaths of people in this country who follow their message and have put their names, the names of our president and many of the Republican leaders in their manifestos as they have taken innocent lives.”