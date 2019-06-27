Rep. Ilhan Ignores Questions About Marrying Her Brother (Video)

Democratic Rep. Ilhan Omar ignored questions from a journalist who confronted her over allegations that she married her brother to commit immigration fraud.

Rebel Media’s Keean Bexte approached the Congresswoman outside Congress on Wednesday.

As can be seen from the video above, Rep. Omar was left speechless when confronted with pressing questions by Bexte, including if Ahmed Nur Said Elmi is her biological brother.

Thegatewaypundit.com reports: Rebel Media reports that documents pulled from the Minneapolis Courthouse indicate that while Omar was allegedly married to her brother, she was also living with another husband in Minneapolis.

In early June Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-MN) was ordered to pay a $500 civil fine for violating campaign finance law. The investigation revealed that Omar had filed joint tax returns with a man who she was not married to.

Things that make you go hmmm: Read this closely and keep in mind that @ilhanmn was legally married to Ahmed Elmi from 2009-2017 while also filing joint tax returns with Ahmed Hirsi in 2014 and 2015. Time to get federal IRS officials involved… pic.twitter.com/QERg3PoBZD — Michelle Malkin (@michellemalkin) June 6, 2019

According to a report from Spectator, Omar has previously said that she is “not legally married to two people, but I am legally married to one and culturally married to another.”