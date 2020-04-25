Rep. Gaetz Accuses Joe Biden of “Simping” for China

Republican Rep. Matt Gaetz blasted Joe Biden for spending the last 50 years “simping for China” on Wednesday.

The word “Simp” is commonly used as an insult directed at men who overly praise or lust after e-girls online. In this case, Gaetz is accusing Biden of being China’s lapdog.

“Joe Biden has spent 50 years simping for China even as we’re going through this coronavirus,” The Republican Congressman tweeted.

Time to kill the meme.

The fact that the term has become so popular that it has now being used by our politicians could mean the death knell for the meme according to some.

