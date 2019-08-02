Democrat Rep. Elijah Cummings’ Baltimore Home Burglarized

Rep. Elijah Cummings Baltimore home was burglarized last Saturday, according to reports.

The burglary “occurred around 3:40 a.m. at his Baltimore home in the 2000 block of Madison Avenue,” WJZ 13 reports.

Predictably Democrats are already blaming President Trump for the break-in even though Trump didn’t fire off his tweets attacking Cummings until after his home was broken into.

Trump’s first tweet to about Cummings was at 4:14 AM ET on Saturday morning, meaning the burglary happened before Trump tweeted out his criticism.

….As proven last week during a Congressional tour, the Border is clean, efficient & well run, just very crowded. Cumming District is a disgusting, rat and rodent infested mess. If he spent more time in Baltimore, maybe he could help clean up this very dangerous & filthy place — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 27, 2019

Breitbart.com reports: News of the break-in of Cummings’ home comes on the heels of at least 5 shot, three fatally, Saturday, July 27, through Sunday, July 28. It also follows a Breitbart News reportthat people were shot during the night of July 24-25, in Baltimore. One of those eight died from his wounds.

On July 28, Breitbart News reported that Baltimore is on track to top 300 homicides for fifth year in a row. A 2016 report from the Baltimore Sun shows 344 homicides for the year 2015. A homicide counter maintained by the Sun shows 318 for 2016, 342 for 2017, and 309 for 2018.

In 2017 Baltimore’s murder rate was more than double that of Chicago.

The burglary at Cummings’ home happened prior to President Trump’s tweets about the Congressman.