Rep. Devin Nunes: It’s Time to Arrest Big Tech Executives

Rep. Devin Nunes has called for the criminal prosecutions of Big Tech executives who have hijacked American democracy.

Rep. Nunes joined Maria Bartiromo on Sunday to discuss Big Tech’s digital ‘war on terror‘ against half of the country:

Rep. Devin Nunes: “It doesn’t even matter if you’re Republican or conservative. If you don’t want to be regulated by left-wingers that are at Twitter and Facebook and Instagram where you get shadowbanned and nobody gets to see you. They get to decide what’s violent and nonviolent. It’s preposterous. So, I don’t know where the hell the Department of Justice is right now or the FBI. This is clearly a violation of antitrust, civil rights, the RICO statute. There should be a racketeering investigation on all the people that coordinated this attack on not only a company but on all of those like us, like me, like you, Maria… These CEOs who are doing this should be prosecuted criminally. I’ve been talking to many of my colleagues, Republicans on the House side and a couple Senators… The Supreme Court, these federal judges, have got to step in.”

WATCH: