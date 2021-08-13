Rep. Dan Crenshaw: Trump & His Supporters Are ‘SAD Losers’

Rep. Dan Crenshaw told a group of Trump supporters that they are deluded if they think that the 2020 presidential election from stolen from Donald Trump.

Crenshaw, a RINO who used Trump’s popularity to get elected, made the comments at a GOP fundraiser in Illinois last week.

“There’s certain states with problems, but don’t kid yourself into believing that’s why we lost, it’s not. It’s not,” he said.

Bigleaguepolitics.com reports: Crenshaw’s contemptuous remarks caused Illinois U.S. senate candidate Bobby Fiton, who was also in attendance, to correct the record.

“It is disgusting to hear denials from a sitting do-nothing and intellectually dishonest Congressman in our House of Representatives,” Piton wrote in a Facebook post. “Crenshaw has done nothing but shill for the Democrats and refuse to even see or hear the evidence of fraud.”

Big League Politics has reported on Crenshaw’s alliance with the neoconservative wing of the Republican Party due to his support for endless wars overseas and other globalist policies:

“Liz Cheney, daughter of Dick, was one of ten GOP House members to vote “yes” on President Donald Trump’s unprecedented second impeachment. Then when some were calling on Cheney to resign over her disgraceful vote, Dan Crenshaw, who voted against impeachment, quickly came to her defense and announced his “full support” for her.

“Let’s get some truth on the record: @Liz_Cheney has a hell of a lot more backbone than most, & is a principled leader with a fierce intellect,” Crenshaw tweeted Wednesday afternoon. “She will continue to be a much needed leader in the conference, with my full support.”

“We can disagree without tearing each other apart,” he added…

Cheney’s vote comes as no surprise. Big League Politics reported on her recent statement in support of Trump’s second impeachment, part of which read: “There has never been a greater betrayal by a President of the United States of his office and his oath to the Constitution. I will vote to impeach the President.” For this CNN laughably called her the “conscience of Republicans.”

As the old saying goes, “birds of a feather flock together.” Dan Crenshaw and Liz Cheney most certainly do not represent the future of the GOP.”

Crenshaw is earning his moniker, “McCain 2.0.” He is among the worst the GOP has to offer in Congress.