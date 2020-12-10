Rep. Cynthia Johnson Stripped From Committee After Threats to Trump Supporters

Democratic Rep. Cynthia Johnson has had her committee assignments stripped away by Republican leaders after her threats to Trump supporters in a Facebook video went viral this week.

Johnson was the top Democrat on the House Oversight Committee, the panel that heard testimony from Rudy Giuliani last week.

Johnson had denied Giuliani’s claims of election fraud and later outright accused witnesses of lying.

Johnson also issued a threat to Trump supporters, urging so-called Democrat-supporting “soldiers” to go after “Trumpers” and “make them pay.”

Johnson issued her threat during a Facebook live video Tuesday, declaring that her message is directed at those who dared support the President.

In the video, Johnson warned that Trump supporters better watch their backs.

She then called on “soldiers” to take action, instructing them, “you know how to do it: Do it right” … “Make them pay.”

“Threats to Democrats or Republicans are unacceptable and un-American. They’re even more unbecoming of an elected official. Rep. CA Johnson has been stripped of her committees and we’re looking into further disciplinary action as the proper authorities conduct their investigation,” Speaker of the Michigan House Lee Chatfield said in a statement.