Rep. Cori Bush, Who Pushed To Defund Police, Just Had Her Car Shot Up In St. Louis

Congresswoman Cori Bush (D-MO), one of AOC’s far-left Squad Members, was unharmed when her parked car was hit by gunfire last weekend weekend in the St. Louis area.

Rep. Cori Bush is a Black Lives Matter activist serving as the U.S. representative for Missouri’s 1st congressional district. She also pushed hard to have the police defunded in St. Louis during the Black Lives Matter summer of riots.

“I’m touched by everyone who has reached out,” Bush said in a statement. “Like far too many of us in St. Louis, experiencing gun violence is all too familiar. Thankfully no one was harmed. But any act of gun violence shakes your soul. No one should have to fear for their safety here in St. Louis and that is exactly why our movement is working every day to invest in our communities, eradicate the root causes of gun violence, and keep every neighborhood safe.”

She is a big advocate of defunding the police but she spent $70K on her own private security in three months alone in 2021.

While Rep. Cori Bush can afford private security with her big bucks Congressional salary and assorted perks, the rest of you will have to go fend for yourselves as she takes police off the streets.