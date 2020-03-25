Rep. Clyburn Brazenly Admits Dems Using Coronavirus To ‘Restructure’ America To ‘Fit Our Vision’

House Majority Whip James Clyburn, third in line among House Democratic leadership, has given the Democrats’ game away with a single comment.

“This is a tremendous opportunity to restructure things to fit our vision,” the South Carolina Democrat reportedly told his fellow Democrat lawmakers during a conference call, reported by The Hill.

That chilling remark from Clyburn bears a strong resemblance to an infamous quote attributed to former President Obama’s chief of staff Rahm Emanuel, who disturbingly quipped in 2008, “You never want a serious crisis to go to waste. And what I mean by that is an opportunity to do things that you think you could not do before.”

Days after House Speaker Nancy Pelosi tossed a partisan grenade into the Senate and destroyed a bipartisan legislative package intended to provide desperately needed financial relief for Americans affected by the coronavirus lockdown, Rep. Clyburn has admitted the party is more interested in “restructuring” America than helping workers.

WesternJournal report: In other words, exploiting the opportunity presented by a crisis — when the political opposition is certainly more inclined to compromise in order to address an emergency — to press forward with certain agenda items and policy prescriptions that otherwise would be non-starters or be bogged down by debate.

Getting back to Clyburn’s comment and the report from The Hill, a number of proposals put forward by Democrats in that conference call were mentioned. Some were related to providing economic relief amid the growing financial crisis, while others were merely priority items on the Democratic wish list that had nothing to do with dealing with a global pandemic or saving the nation’s economy from an impending depression.

Clyburn himself suggested that the current crisis would be a great time to legislatively provide for 100 percent broadband internet coverage for the entirety of the United States. He used the fact that schools across the nation are currently shut down for weeks, if not months, and students were being forced to continue their schooling online from home as the reasoning behind his suggestion.

Providing broadband coverage and reliable internet access to everyone across the nation is something worthy of consideration — but is it really a crucial item that must be included in an emergency funding bill intended to keep the nation’s economy afloat until the current public health crisis subsides?

Other provisions mentioned by other Democrats in the conference call included things like infrastructure spending, expanding Social Security benefits, election security issues, environmental concerns, limits or requirements attached to any “bailouts” of large corporations, unionized labor demands, and other things that weren’t directly related to immediate economic stimulus.

Around the same time as the conference call, no doubt aware of what his Democratic colleagues were intending to do, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell had flatly warned, “Anything that doesn’t address that pandemic, it seems to me, should not be considered.”

For a few days, it seemed like McConnell’s Democratic colleagues took the hint and engaged in reportedly productive negotiations that appeared to be on the verge of success on Sunday — until Pelosi showed up and jammed a partisan wrench into the delicate workings of the deal.

Now, as potentially millions of workers are facing unemployment, tens of thousands of small and large businesses are on the brink, and the markets are in free-fall, Congress is at an utter standstill because Democrats like Clyburn and Pelosi wanted to take advantage of the “opportunity” provided by coronavirus to push their partisan agenda on the American people.