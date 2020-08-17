Rep. Ayanna Pressley Demands ‘Unrest In The Streets’ Continue Until Far-Left Goals Are Met

While American cities continue to be ravaged, burned and looted by far-left activists, Rep. Ayanna Pressley (D-MA) has issued a call for the “unrest in the streets” to continue for as long as it takes the far-left to get its way.

“There needs to be unrest in our streets for as long as there is unrest in our lives,” said radical Democrat and Squad member Ayanna Pressley on MNSNC’s AM Joy, who added “There’s plenty to go around.”

UNHINGED: Squad member Democrat Rep. Ayanna Pressley calls for targeting GOP officials with “unrest in the streets” pic.twitter.com/WmHartKDDz — Steve Guest (@SteveGuest) August 15, 2020

“This is as much about public outcry, and organizing and mobilizing and applying pressure, so the this GOP-led Senate, and these governors who continue to cary water for this administration, putting American people in harm’s way, turning a deaf ear to the needs of our communities and our families. Hold them accountable,” said Rep. Pressley.

Conservatives on Twitter condemned Rep. Pressley’s remarks as “unhinged,” “horrible” and “disgusting.”

There was no indication Pressley necessarily meant anything other than lawful protest. However, critics on social media accused her of condoning lawlessness, and pointed out American cities are under attack by the far-left who are rioting and looting.

Fox report: Pressley’s comments followed months of protests and rioting in cities across the U.S., over racial injustice — though critics, including police, have claimed that some participants have been destructive simply because of opportunism.

Pressley also called on Postmaster General Louis DeJoy, whom the Postal Service Board of Governors appointed in May, to resign for “corruption” over his restructuring of the Postal Service. At the “bare minimum,” she said, DeJoy should appear before the House Oversight Committee.

Protesters gathered outside DeJoy’s home Saturday amid concerns that Postal Service changes could make mail-in voting more difficult and disenfranchise voters, Washington’s WUSA-TV reported.