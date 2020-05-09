Reopening America ‘Is Close To Genocide’ Says Yale Scientist

A Yale University scientist has argued that President Trumps plan to reopen America after the coronavirus pandemic amounts to the “genocide” of “African-Americans, Latinos, other people of color.”

In a twitter post published on Wednesday Yale epidemiologist Gregg Gonsalves criticized the U.S. government’s response to the pandemic and its plan to reopen the country suggesting that it would be “genocide by default” to lift the lockdown restrictions.



Breitbart reports: Gonsalves also suggested that the government’s response would disproportionately impact “people of color.”

How many people will die this summer, before Election Day? What proportion of the deaths will be among African-Americans, Latinos, other people of color? This is getting awfully close to genocide by default. What else do you call mass death by public policy? #COVID19 #coronavirus — Gregg Gonsalves (@gregggonsalves) May 6, 2020

So, what does it mean to let thousands die by negligence, omission, failure to act, in a legal sense under international law? #COVID19 #coronavirus — Gregg Gonsalves (@gregggonsalves) May 6, 2020



In another tweet, Gonsalves argued that government officials should face consequences for their response to the pandemic under international law.



Gonsalves tweet was highlighted this week in a report by China’s state-run communist publication, the People’s Daily. “An epidemiologist at Yale University on Wednesday launched one of the harshest attacks on the U.S. administration’s response to the coronavirus pandemic, saying it was ‘close to genocide by default,’” the report read.’

In a tweet on Thursday morning, Gonsalves said he was receiving criticism from the “right-wing mob-machine” for his comments on the Trump administration’s response to the pandemic.

“The right-wing mob-machine is upset with me. Getting threatening emails again,” Gonsalves said. “Guess I should get with the program and say what a wonderful job the White House is doing on #COVID19, #coronavirus. Nope. Not a chance.”