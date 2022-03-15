Remember Biden’s ‘Buck Stops Here’ Speech? He’s Now Blaming Putin For US Inflation

In the summer of 2020, the Biden campaign began running a commercial that compared Biden to Harry Truman, FDR and John Kennedy. A commanding, forceful voice stated: “The buck stops here. It means no excuses. It means taking responsibility.” Then the voice condemned Trump for blaming others when he should be taking responsibility.

Last summer, Biden said it again. “I am president, and the buck stops with me.“

Except when it doesn’t.

Biden is intent on passing the buck at every opportunity. And who better to be the recipient of said buck than the mainstream media’s current boogeyman and Russian president, Vladimir Putin.

Per Reuters:

President Joe Biden’s strategy in grappling with the domestic fallout from gasoline price increases is for Americans to direct their anger at one man: Russian President Vladimir Putin. Biden and his administration have coalesced around the phrase “Putin price hike” to describe the energy inflation challenges created by Russia’s invasion of Ukraine and retaliatory Western sanctions. “I’m going to do everything I can to minimize Putin’s price hike here at home,” Biden said in a Twitter post on Tuesday.

If only the buck passing stopped there.

Cast your mind back to the Afghan withdrawal debacle last year. Biden said they “planned for every contingency.” Then, 5 seconds later, he said: “It unfolded more quickly than we had anticipated.” So then maybe you didn’t plan for every contingency? He then blamed the Afghani government. He also blamed Trump, saying that a deal Trump made with the Taliban caused the disaster.



Here’s some more examples of how Mr. Buck Stops Here takes responsibility:



When people started complaining about rising meat prices at the grocery store last fall, the Biden admin blamed the greedy “meat conglomerates”.



Biden promised to rein in the inflation, but when Christmas approached and people were still seeing prices rising, Biden blamed “anti-consumer behavior” by corporations.



The southern border crisis? It’s Trump’s fault!



The bad jobs report? Biden blamed unvaccinated people!



Soaring gas prices? It’s Putin‘s fault!



Biden’s buck passing has become so ridiculous that even Saturday Night Live, that bastion of liberal apologists, performed a sketch in which Biden blamed Spiderman for new Covid cases. Even though over 60% of Americans blame Biden, the liberals in the mainstream media are standing behind him. CNN, MSNBC, NPR, and others are all playing along with his blame game.

The real nut-job Biden defenders, like Stephen Colbert, are telling people that they’re selfish if they complain about inflation and gas prices. Enjoy being poor, it’s for the greater good. That POS actually said soaring costs are the price to pay for having a clean conscience.



Like America’s ruling class, these celebrity limousine socialists are so out of touch it’s like they are from another planet.

H/T Cole Younger