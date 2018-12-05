Refugee Beats Christian Pastor To Death With Metal Cross in Germany

A 27-year-old asylum seeker, who came to Germany because he heard Angela Merkel was admitting millions of refugees, has confessed to murdering a 54-year-old Christian pastor in Berlin by crushing his skull with a metal cross and shoving an umbrella down his throat.

Nine months after murdering the Catholic pastor Alain-Florent Gandoulou, 54, the defendant filed a confession.

In a written statement by his defense counsel, Loic Sindbad, 27, from Cameroon confessed to attacking the pastor with a metal cross in February, beating him on the head until he was unconscious and then ramming an umbrella down his throat.

According to the indictment, the pastor died of “massive skull injuries.”

Loic Sindbad, who came to Germany in 2014 as a refugee, told the court he was a Christian, but he also believes in voodoo, black magic and witchcraft.

“I believe in ghosts and witchcraft,” said Sindbad. He was convinced that his family had been cursed in Cameroon and gained asylum in Merkel’s Germany.

Two weeks before the crime, he noticed a change in himself, the accused continued. He could not sleep and could not eat. He was also worried about his brother. He was possessed by a bad spirit. One day before the crime, he visited his brother, who also lives in Germany. According to the defendant, he felt “how the evil spirit passed to me”.

The following day, he visited the priest in the evening to seek help and to pray with him.

“I was scared and feeling like I was being persecuted.”

In prayer, he heard voices calling for the priest to be questioned. Then he started beating the pastor. The older pastor was unable to defend himself against 27-year-old Sindbad and called out in German for help.

Following his arrest Lois Sindbad has been placed in a closed, psychiatric institution. The trial will continue in the coming weeks.