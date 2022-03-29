Redditch United Footballer Thomas Rankin Dies Suddenly In His Mid 20s

Redditch United Football Club is in shock after announcing the sudden death of midfielder Thomas Rankin on Sunday. He was just 26 years old.

Tributes have been pouring in for the club’s former captain who had been with Redditch United for three seasons.

His heartbroken parents say he had ‘achieved so much in his short life’

At the time of writing the circumstances of Rankin’s death have not been revealed.

Bimingham Mail reports: The club announced the death of Thomas – who was known as Tom – on its social media channels on Sunday. At this stage, it is not known how he died.

In a statement it said: ” Redditch United are devastated to hear of passing of midfielder Thomas Rankin. Tom has been with the Reds for the past three seasons. His loss will be felt by all at the club. Our thoughts are with his family at this time. RIP Tom.”

In a Facebook post, his parents Wendy and Bob said his death had left the whole family devastated. His mum said: “Tom you are the best son, you have always made us so proud, you are our world. There are no words for how much we will miss you.

“You have achieved so much in your short life. We would give everything to have you back with us. Rest in Peace with all our love Mom and Dad.”